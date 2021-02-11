GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2020 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's fourth quarter 2020 results in the morning (CET) Thursday February 18, 2021, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday February 18, 2021. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000 United Kingdom (toll free): +44 (0) 8003 767922 Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74 US Toll #: +1 631-5107-495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 7692357.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)

Replay Access Number: 7692357 International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 3333 009785 Norway #: +47 21 03 42 35 USA Toll #: +1 917-677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

February 11, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.