Noodles & Company to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results on February 25, 2021

February 11, 2021 | About: NDLS +1.25%

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company ( NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 9870989. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles, Cauliflower Noodles, and Cauliflower Gnocchi, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
Danielle Moore
[email protected]

Source: Noodles & Company

