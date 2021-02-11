Blackbaud Joins the United Nations Global Compact, Building on its Commitment to ESG

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. This announcement builds on the company's recently expanded commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

"At Blackbaud, our vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Joining the UN Global Compact is the next step in our longstanding and dedicated journey to help good takeover. We bring our values to life every day by serving the social good community with software, services, data intelligence and expertise, empowering our own employees as agents of change who get involved in their communities, and giving back through our corporate responsibility initiatives."

"In addition to standing with the UN Global Compact's ten fundamental principles, we're committed to turning the principles into practice, making them part of our company's strategy, culture and day-to-day operations," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, Blackbaud. "We're focused on accelerating ESG initiatives across our business and look forward to working with the UN Global Compact to make even more progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals."

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. Blackbaud is proud to join other leading companies globally that are committed to taking responsible business action.

For more information, visit Blackbaud's profile on the UN Global Compact website.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-building-on-its-commitment-to-esg-301227019.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.