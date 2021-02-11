Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference February 16th, 17th, 18th

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 16th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tFv5vU

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"We are delighted to present our three-day Global Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference highlighting the perspectives of today's leading global resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the continued support of our co-sponsor Amvest Capital and welcome the input of our keynote speakers: Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council, Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute and Daniel Mamadou of Welsbach Holdings."

"As we co-host our second event with the OTC, we are excited to bring together developers and producers of various mineral commodities," says Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Managing Partner at Amvest Capital, "we believe a bull-market in commodities is commencing, and this conference provides investors with ideas to advantageously allocate their capital."

February 16th Agenda:





February 17th Agenda:

February 18th Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metals--mining-live-virtual-investor-conference-february-16th-17th-18th-301226889.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com