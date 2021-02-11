Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference February 16th, 17th, 18th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 16th.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tFv5vU
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.
"We are delighted to present our three-day Global Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference highlighting the perspectives of today's leading global resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the continued support of our co-sponsor Amvest Capital and welcome the input of our keynote speakers: Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council, Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute and Daniel Mamadou of Welsbach Holdings."
"As we co-host our second event with the OTC, we are excited to bring together developers and producers of various mineral commodities," says Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Managing Partner at Amvest Capital, "we believe a bull-market in commodities is commencing, and this conference provides investors with ideas to advantageously allocate their capital."
February 16th Agenda:
Eastern
Presentation
Ticker(s)
9:00 AM
Keynote Presentation: Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset
Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council
9:30 AM
Pan African Resources PLC
OTCQX: PAFRF| AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN
10:00 AM
Battle North Gold Corp.
OTCQX: BNAUF | TSX: BNAU
10:30 AM
Golden Valley Mines Ltd.
OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ
11:00 AM
Newcore Gold Ltd.
OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
11:30 AM
First Vanadium Corp.
OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN
12:00 PM
Arizona Gold Corp.
OTCQB: AGAUF | TSX: AZG
12:30 PM
Gold Terra Resource Corp.
OTCQX: YGTFF | TSX-V: YGT
1:00 PM
Skeena Resources Ltd.
OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE
1:30 PM
Cassiar Gold Corp.
OTCQB: CGLCF | TSX-V: GLDC
2:00 PM
Josemaria Resources Inc.
OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE)
2:30 PM
Amex Exploration Inc.
OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX
3:00 PM
O3 Mining Inc.
OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX-V: OIII
3:30 PM
Orezone Gold Corp.
OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE
4:00 PM
Minera Alamos, Inc.
OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI
4:30 PM
Anaconda Mining Inc.
OTCQX: ANXGF | TSX: ANX
February 17th Agenda:
Eastern
Full Company
Ticker
9:00 AM
Keynote Presentation: Introduction to the Silver Institute and Silver's Role in Green Technologies
Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute
9:30 AM
Reyna Silver Corp.
OTCQB: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV
10:00 AM
Starcore International Mines Ltd.
OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM
10:30 AM
Aftermath Silver Ltd.
OTCQB: AAGFF | TSX-V: AAG
11:00 AM
Outcrop Gold Corp.
Pink: MRDD.F | TSX-V: OCG
11:30 AM
Fabled Silver Gold Corp.
Pink: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO
12:00 PM
Silver One Resources Inc.
OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE
1:00 PM
Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.
OTCQB: APGOF | TSX V: APGO
1:30 PM
Ascot Resources Ltd.
OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT
2:00 PM
Metallic Minerals Ltd.
OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG
2:30 PM
Blackrock Gold Corp.
OTCQB: BKRRF | TSX-V: BRC
3:00 PM
Avidian Gold Corp.
OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG
3:30 PM
Canagold Resources Ltd.
OTCQB: CRCUF | TSX: CCM
4:00 PM
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE
February 18th Agenda:
Eastern
Full Company
Ticker
9:00 AM
Keynote Presentation: Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021
Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings
9:30 AM
Peninsula Energy Ltd.
Pink: PENMF | ASX: PEN
10:00 AM
Canada Nickel Co Inc
OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC
10:30 AM
Arizona Metals Corp.
OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC
11:00 AM
Vimy Resources Ltd.
OTCQB: VMRSF | ASX: VMY
11:30 AM
Ion Energy Ltd.
OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION
12:00 PM
Aurania Resources Ltd.
OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU
12:30 PM
UEX Corp.
OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX
1:00 PM
Ceylon Graphite Corp.
OTCQB: CYLYF | TSX-V: CYL
1:30 PM
Lake Resources N.L.
OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE
2:00 PM
South Star Mining Corp.
OTCQB: STSBF | TSX-V: STS
2:30 PM
Frontier Lithium Inc.
OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
3:00 PM
Medallion Resources Ltd.
OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL
3:30 PM
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metals--mining-live-virtual-investor-conference-february-16th-17th-18th-301226889.html
