>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Natera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:NTRA -0.21%

PR Newswire

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Alexey Aleshin, MD, Natera's Senior Medical Director of Oncology, will participate in a panel discussion at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference. Additionally, Steve Chapman, CEO, and Mike Brophy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

Details are as follows:


BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference



Date:

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET)



10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference



Date:

Friday, February 26, 2021

Time:

11:20 a.m. PT (2:20 p.m. ET)



Access to the live webcasts will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301226652.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)