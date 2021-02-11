>
FirstEnergy to Webcast Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:FE -1.95%

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 before markets open on Thursday, February 18. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. EST that day. A question-and-answer session will follow.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy's Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.

The company plans to post its fourth quarter presentation and supporting materials to the investor section of the website before markets open on February 18.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-earnings-teleconference-301227034.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


