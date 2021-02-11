MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

PR Newswire
BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 21.25 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.
The dividend is payable April 1 to stockholders of record March 11, 2021.
About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].
Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
