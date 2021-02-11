Health Catalyst Partners with Smarter Health to Transform Payor Market in Southeast Asia

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Smarter Health, a Singapore-based healthcare technology company that operates a platform to provide seamless data integration between payors and providers in the Southeast Asia region.

The Southeast Asia payor market is undergoing transformation as the healthcare industry shifts from manual methods of medical billing and claims administration to more efficient, standardized, and integrated processes rooted in data and analytics.

Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) and professional services capabilities will work seamlessly with Smarter Health's payor-provider solutions to support payors in assessing the appropriateness of care and cost.

"Smarter Health's commitment to making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and accountable aligns with Health Catalyst's mission of delivering massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement," said Jeff Selander, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Expansion Business at Health Catalyst. "We are grateful for our partnership focused on transforming healthcare and look forward to supporting efforts that will reduce healthcare waste and improve clinical outcomes in this region."

As a result of the partnership, Smarter Health will be better positioned to help eliminate waste across the Southeast Asia healthcare ecosystem by freeing up clinicians to focus efforts on the provision of quality care and enabling efficient claims administration. This will create a firm foundation for a new framework of trust between payors, providers, and patients through increased transparency and improved service and customer satisfaction.

"Smarter Health is extremely excited about this partnership as it brings a new level of data-informed capability to the healthcare ecosystem in Southeast Asia," said Liaw Yit Ming, Chief Executive Officer at Smarter Health. "Marrying Smarter Health's core competency in creating a robust infrastructure for data exchange between key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem and Health Catalyst's best-in-class healthcare data analytics means that our clients can be confident in deriving value efficiently and effectively."

About Smarter Health

Smarter Health provides a trusted infrastructure for data exchange between key stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem. Our "SIMPLIFY, STANDARDISE and SYSTEMISE" approach supports the delivery and payment for healthcare services in an efficient and effective manner. We believe that healthcare should be ACCESSIBLE, AFFORDABLE and ACCOUNTABLE. The Smarter Health team consists of experienced senior executives from established healthcare and insurance institutions in Asia.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

