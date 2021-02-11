Inpixon to Provide Its CO2 Sensors to Help Identify COVID-19 Infection Risk

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the distribution by Unitronic of Inpixon's carbon dioxide (CO2) sensor modules for use to measure indoor air quality, an important indicator of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogen transmission risk. Unitronic is a leading European distributor and integrator of sensors, communication equipment, and other electronics, and it is a member of Lagercrantz Group AB which operates more than fifty companies and has activities in Europe, India, China and the U.S.

Under the agreement, Unitronic plans to sell Inpixon's CO2 sensor modules as well as additional Inpixon products to its existing base of OEMs, system integrators and solution providers. The integrator-ready modules include a modern, low power, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor which features automatic calibration and provides a range of gas readings, rather than simply above- or below-threshold readings. Unitronic anticipates the Inpixon sensors will be included in environment control units, building automation systems, and ventilation-on-demand solutions that can help ensure a clean air supply within commercial and public buildings.

Public health advice has been slow to catch up with the rapidly advancing science showing that COVID-19 is mainly spreading in enclosed spaces whenever people spend extended periods breathing tiny aerosol droplets suspended in air infected by the virus, according to Martin Z. Bazant, Ph.D at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Research by Professors Zhe Peng and Jose L Jimenez at the University of Colorado Boulder states that CO2 is co-exhaled with aerosols containing SARS-CoV-2 by COVID-19 infected people and as such, CO2 can be used as a proxy of SARS-CoV-2 concentrations indoors. Indoor CO2 measurements through the use of sensors holds promise for mass monitoring of indoor aerosol transmission risk for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, commented, "While organizations strive to bring employees back into the office, they must balance that desire with effective tools that help ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors. Fortunately, nearly 60% of real estate executives are already planning a new investment in air quality sensors and analytics to gain new visibility on air quality, according to the Verdantix Global Corporate Survey 2020. By utilizing our CO2 sensor modules as part of a solution to identify stale air and trigger on-demand ventilation to supply cleaner air, organizations can reduce the risk of transmission within their premises. We are proud to work with Unitronic to broaden the availability of Inpixon solutions that assist organizations in taking advantage of location technologies to enhance the health and safety of their employees, and ultimately their families and communities."

Detlef Prins, CEO of Unitronic, stated, "As organizations continue to adapt during the pandemic, indoor air quality has become a frequent and relevant concern. To mitigate infection risks, organizations are looking to implement technologies like Inpixon's CO2 sensor modules to monitor indoor air quality and ensure adequate clean air. We are already experiencing significant demand for air quality sensors from our current customers, and we expect that demand to continue to rise. We are excited to offer Inpixon's CO2 sensor modules, which are available in large quantities without long lead times, to our customers in order to aid in the safe reopening of businesses."

Inpixon CO2 sensor modules are part of Inpixon's suite of solutions to help organizations address pandemic-related challenges and reclaim their workplaces. Inpixon Workplace Readiness solutions include tools to facilitate digital contact tracing, targeted cleaning and social distancing. Inpixon Mapping integrated with an organization's computer-aided facility management (CAFM) or integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) can enable facility managers to identify building zones that have sensors reporting poor air quality, pinpoint and navigate to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units that have sensors reporting a need for filter cleaning or replacement, dispatch cleaning teams, and even automatically reconfigure airflow with a tap on the map.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

