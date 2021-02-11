Mopar Announces Accessories for New, Redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mopar announced accessories for the new, redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica – America's most capable minivan with all-wheel drive (AWD) and still the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan.

Mopar offers more than 85 quality-tested, factory-backed accessories for Chrysler brand's minivan lineup

Accessories, including carriers, cargo bins and a pet kennel, available to customize the refreshed exterior and interior of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

For more information on Mopar accessories for new 2021 Chrysler minivan models, visit the Mopar eStore

"Mopar offers more than 85 quality-tested, factory-backed accessories across Chrysler brand's award-winning minivan lineup," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "From roof racks to pet kennels, Mopar offers even more innovative storage options for the new, redesigned Chrysler Pacifica."



Below are select Mopar accessories available for the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, as well as the entry-level Chrysler Voyager (with Mopar part number and U.S. MSRP). For more information, visit the Mopar eStore.

Rooftop cargo boxes (TCBOX624 - 13 cubic feet capacity, $565 | TCBOX614 - 14 cu. ft. capacity, $490 | TCBOX625 – 17 cu. ft. capacity, $595): Regardless of weather conditions, these tough, lockable, thermoplastic carriers keep cargo dry and secure. Each carrier features a gas-cylinder opening system, allowing the hinged lid to gently open and close. Aerodynamic design limits wind resistance and provides sleek styling. For use with crossbars and/or side rails, which are sold separately.



Rooftop cargo bags (82207198 - 11 cu. ft. capacity, $148 | TCINT869 - 16 cu. ft. capacity, $225): Black nylon and soft-sided cargo bags are weatherproof and provide additional storage space. Each cargo bag features a covered zipper opening, lined seams and sewn-in tie-down straps. For use with crossbars and/or side rails, which are sold separately.



Ski and snowboard carrier (TCS92725 | $255): For winter sports enthusiasts, this carrier provides convenient, safe transportation of skis and snowboards. This roof-mounted carrier can hold up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards, or a combination of both. The unit features silver anodized-aluminum construction and integrated locks that open from either side for easy loading and unloading. For use with crossbars and/or side rails, which are sold separately.



Upright bike carrier (TCOES599 | $200): Roof-mounted carrier uses worry-free automatic self-adjusting jaws for secure clamping every time. Mounts to production Stow 'n Place Roof Rack Kit or Mopar Roof Rack Kit (82214552 | $410 - sold separately).



Fork-mount bike carrier (TCFKM526AB | $175): Roof-mounted carrier for one bicycle features a reinforced head that combines aerodynamics, durability and style. Mounts to production Stow 'n Place Roof Rack Kit or Mopar Roof Rack Kit (82214552 | $410 - sold separately).



Pet kennel (82214536 | $190): The soft-sided temporary kennel with a Chrysler logo is perfect for safely transporting pets. The kennel is collapsible and stores flat when not in use.



Stow 'n Go cargo bins (82214532AC | $139): This set of two black bins provide additional removable storage options underneath the second-row floor. Bins are lightweight and washable.



Foldable cooler (82214506AB | $41.25): The Chrysler-branded, soft-sided, collapsible cooler has carry handles and fits into most storage spaces.



All-weather floor mats (82214515AE – gas model, $260 | 82214516AE - PHEV model, $260): For maximum protection of carpeted floors, this five-piece mat set (first, second and third rows with second- to third-row runner) are molded and feature deep ribs to trap water, snow, salt, mud, dirt and grime.



Media/radio screen protector film (82215574 - 7-inch, $20 | 82215337 - 8.4-inch, $20 | 82216070AA - 10.1-inch, $25): Scratch-resistant, anti-glare clear film reduces fingerprints and smudges and also provides increased clarity. Protector film does not negatively affect the touchscreen accuracy and is removable with no damage to the screen.

Roadside safety kit (82213499AB | $116): Includes safety flashlight, fleece blanket, six-gauge jumper cables, safety triangle, pliers, gloves, flathead and Phillips-head screwdrivers, and two bungee cords.



Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first-ever minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model in the segment, offering AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year. The Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.



The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan five years in a row with more than 140 honors and industry accolades. As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, 116 minivan firsts have been produced, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over 37 years.



Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.



Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 130 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.



Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



