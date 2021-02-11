>
Eat Beyond Reports on Success of ESTV, NFL Alumni Association, American Cancer Society Superbowl Event

February 11, 2021 | About: XCNQ:EATS -5.5% FRA:988 -4.17% OTCPK:EATBF -5.88%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021

Early data shows American viewership numbers from celebrity video game challenge event are strong

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is pleased to report that its recent sponsorship of the Madden Yard Legends Challenge is showing early positive results.

The Madden Yard Legends Challenge was an official 2021 Super Bowl event through the NFL Alumni Association, Esports Television (ESTV), and the American Cancer Society. Celebrities and athletes from major sports leagues competed in the Madden football video game. Esports TV broadcast events via various streaming platforms globally.

"Eat Beyond enjoyed capitalizing on this sponsorship opportunity to share our story and values with a broader audience across numerous streaming platforms," said Patrick Morris CEO of Eat Beyond. "Esports and streaming services are clearly a growing market for the next generation of consumers and investors, making this partnership fit neatly into our vision for growth, particularly with an increasing number of professional athletes adopting a plant-based diet."

The event featured gaming tournaments, networking, and an active social media presence. Preliminary numbers from only the U.S. market show 96,738 sessions, and 90,056 unique viewers totaling 108,250 viewership minutes for the first two days. We are excited to see the official global viewership numbers to come in over the next 2-3 weeks. The total esports market is projected to eclipse $1.5 billion (USD) by 2023, according to the 2021 Esports Ecosystem Report from Markets Insider.

"Eat Beyond is always looking for unique ways to connect with consumers," Morris said. "The Madden Yard Legends Challenge is a great example of finding value in our sponsorship opportunities to use new media and new technology to reach a large and receptive audience. We look forward to many more creative marketing events to share the Eat Beyond story and our exciting mix of portfolio companies with as many people as possible."

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-reports-on-success-of-estv-nfl-alumni-association-american-cancer-society-superbowl-event-301226949.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.


