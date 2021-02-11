Key Family Wealth Named "Best Multi-family Office $10B - $20B" at the 2021 Private Asset Management Awards

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, was named "Best Multi-family Office $10 billion - $20 billion" at the virtual Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards.

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized high-performing firms and wealth advisors operating within the private asset management industry. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates both qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

Key Family Wealth was selected as "Best Multi-family Office" in the $10B-$20B category from a shortlist of four outstanding multi-family office providers. The award recognizes industry-leading firms providing best-in-class family office capabilities and best-in-breed managers for every asset class.

This distinct award recognizes Key Family Wealth's ability to address the strategic and tactical dimensions of multi-generational wealth through a highly coordinated team of industry experts, while also delivering exceptional client service to ultra-high-net-worth families. This is the second consecutive year Key Family Wealth has been honored with a PAM award.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Private Asset Management. Winning this award is a testament to the unparalleled care and service we provide to our families across many generations," said Gary Poth, head of Key Family Wealth. "Our team of professionals has decades of experience working with entrepreneurial clients to grow and protect the wealth that enables the realization of the family's vision, mission and set of values."

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest multi-family offices in the country managing over $15.3 billion in AUM at December 31, 2020. Key Family Wealth provides sophisticated strategies that help entrepreneurial families grow, retain and protect significant wealth across generations. Committed to the highest service levels, our clients receive a dedicated and credentialed team of advisors that provide holistic planning and services, including estate planning, tax advisory, investment management, private banking, outsourced CIO, business advisory, legacy planning, family education, and private foundation services.

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $44.1 billion in AUM and $49.2 billion in AUA at December 31, 2020.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

