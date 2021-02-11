CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday February 25, 2021.

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday February 25, 2021 at 10:30am ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The conference call will be available via public webcast from the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor's website at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders and a replay will be available on the website soon after the call's completion for at least seven (7) days.

To register for the call, visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Public Shareholders Contact

Stacie Selinger

[email protected]

312-506-6583

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcm-grosvenor-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-investor-conference-call-301226470.html

SOURCE GCM Grosvenor