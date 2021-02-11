Telit ME310G1-WW Test Results at TIM Set the Stage for LTE NB2 IoT Services in Brazil

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME310G1-WW module has successfully completed lab tests at TIM's Brazilian operations using LTE NB2. The tests are a major milestone toward TIM's commercial launch of NB2, which is ideal for smart grids, fitness/medical wearables, smart cities and other IoT applications that require long battery life, reliable connectivity and downlink speeds of up to 120 kbps. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

In the tests, the Telit ME310G1-WW achieved throughput of 115 kbps, just shy of LTE NB2's maximum of 120 kbps. These speeds:

Help maximize battery life by enabling larger data packages and thus more power-efficient communications.

Support rapid transactions for point-of-sale applications, including self-serve kiosks, to maximize customer satisfaction.

Enable over-the-air firmware (FOTA) updates, eliminating the time and expense of manually updating each device in the field.

Compliant with 3GPP Release 14, the Telit ME310G1-WW features Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to maximize battery life, and coverage enhancement features to ensure reliable indoor connectivity. At just 15x18 mm, the ME310G1-WW is ideal for ultra-compact applications such as smart utility metering, industrial sensors, and wearable medical devices.

Based on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the ME310G1-WW has pin-to-pin compatibility with other members of Telit's xE310 family, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout for any combination of 2G and 4G technologies. The ME310G1-WW supports GNSS for precise location, global LTE-M and NB-IoT bands and fallback to legacy 2G networks, making it ideal for IoT applications that need connectivity in Brazil and throughout the rest of the world.

"Our successful tests of the Telit ME310G1-WW pave the way for Brazilian businesses, utility companies, agriculture and financial services, industries we have been investing in to provide the best connectivity operations in the country," said Paulo Humberto Gouvêa, Head of Corporate Solutions at TIM Brazil.

"By utilizing the Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem to power the ME310G1-WW, Telit will be able to support best-in-class connectivity, with lower power consumption for emerging IoT applications," said Vieri Vanghi, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "The Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem is purpose-built for IoT designs, and we are excited to see how Telit will expand IoT to new applications and use cases."

"The Telit ME310G1-WW will give Brazil's IoT integrators, enterprise IT vendors and their customers the industry's most compact, high-performance solution for leveraging TIM's brand-new LTE NB2 network," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "These tests demonstrate several of NB2's key benefits, including speeds that enable over-the-air firmware (FOTA) updates and fast, power-efficient data transfers."

The ME310G1-WW supports Telit OneEdge, Telit's award-winning, module-embedded software system with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use deployment and management tools. OneEdge dramatically simplifies design, deployment, and management of IoT products and solutions.

The module also supports Telit's AppZone, an embedded application development environment. This allows software developers to leverage the processing resources of the Telit modules to run their application, avoiding the addition of an external MCU and ultimately reducing the total cost of ownership of the solution.

About TIM

"To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom" is the purpose of TIM, which operates throughout Brazil with telecommunications services, focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important movements in the market since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of society's digital transformation, in line with the signature of the brand: "Imagine possibilities". Since 2015, it has been a leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, connecting, including the countryside, to enable innovation in agribusiness. It was a pioneer in the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an ever more inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company is committed with best practices in Environmental, Social and Governance, and that is why it is part of important portfolios in the Brazilian Stock Market, such as S&P/B3 Brazil ESG, Efficient Carbon Index (ICO2) and Business Sustainability Index (ISE), being the Telecom operator for longer consecutive years in this list (13 years). TIM is also part of B3 New Market, acknowledged as the highest level of Corporate Governance, and it was the first Telecom company recognized by the Controller General of the Union (CGU) with the "Pró-ética" seal.

For more information, visit: https://www.tim.com.br.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

