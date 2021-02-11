Formfactor Inc (FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Formfactor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike Slessor (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of FORM on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $46.18 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

FormFactor Inc is a technology solutions provider. Its core business involves manufacture of advanced semiconductor probe card products. FormFactor Inc has a market cap of $3.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.840000 with a P/E ratio of 48.31 and P/S ratio of 5.44. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with FormFactor Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FORM stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $46.18. The price of the stock has increased by 3.59% since.

