Formfactor Inc (FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Formfactor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike Slessor (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of FORM on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $46.18 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.
FormFactor Inc is a technology solutions provider. Its core business involves manufacture of advanced semiconductor probe card products. FormFactor Inc has a market cap of $3.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.840000 with a P/E ratio of 48.31 and P/S ratio of 5.44. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with FormFactor Inc. .
- CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FORM stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $46.18. The price of the stock has increased by 3.59% since.
