First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kirkland Lake Gold, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sells Deere, Varian Medical Systems Inc, 3M Co

New York, NY, based Investment company First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kirkland Lake Gold, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Orla Mining, Alamos Gold Inc, sells Deere, Varian Medical Systems Inc, 3M Co, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $35.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDX, MMP, ORLA, BTI, CRH, DEO, GSK, LYG, SNY, UL, JILL, FTSI,

BDX, MMP, ORLA, BTI, CRH, DEO, GSK, LYG, SNY, UL, JILL, FTSI, Added Positions: AXP, KL, FMX, AGI, CCU, XOM, ROST, RGLD, NG, TEL, V, GD, CRM, UNH, EXPD, ABEV, PEP, SHW, SBUX,

AXP, KL, FMX, AGI, CCU, XOM, ROST, RGLD, NG, TEL, V, GD, CRM, UNH, EXPD, ABEV, PEP, SHW, SBUX, Reduced Positions: DE, PM, WY, MMM, WPM, CMCSA, AEM, GOLD, ORCL, LIN, NEM, GLD, TFC, SLB, CL, GOOG, NTR, ANTM, TSM, TXN, FLS, BKNG, PPG, WLTW, IPGP, SPGI, ACN,

DE, PM, WY, MMM, WPM, CMCSA, AEM, GOLD, ORCL, LIN, NEM, GLD, TFC, SLB, CL, GOOG, NTR, ANTM, TSM, TXN, FLS, BKNG, PPG, WLTW, IPGP, SPGI, ACN, Sold Out: VAR, MLM, AON, BLL, ICE, FTI, HALO, WFCPL.PFD, BAX, CME, RPM, OTIS,