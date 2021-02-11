>
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kirkland Lake Gold, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sells Deere, Varian Medical Systems Inc, 3M Co

February 11, 2021 | About: KL -1.96% AGI -2% ROST +0.96% V +1.15% TEL +0.53% GD +0.21% BDX -0.39% MMP -0.88% ORLA -5.03% FTSI -0.21% CRH +1.51% UL -0.39% VAR -0.09%

New York, NY, based Investment company First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kirkland Lake Gold, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Orla Mining, Alamos Gold Inc, sells Deere, Varian Medical Systems Inc, 3M Co, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $35.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Eagle Investment's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of First Eagle Investment
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 28,236,658 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 30,382,352 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 26,784,640 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  4. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 18,366,344 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 9,843,287 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $251.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 252,658 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 646,119 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.69. The stock is now traded at around $4.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,995,382 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FTSI)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRH)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $39.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.963000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,522,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,110,996 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $122.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 256,167 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Visa Inc (V)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 74,904 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 103.50%. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4. The stock is now traded at around $127.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140,752 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $165.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 309,854 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83. Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.61. Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $7.93.

Here is the complete portfolio of First Eagle Investment.

Comments

