Kahn Brothers Buys Viatris Inc, Sells IDT Corp, JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp

February 11, 2021 | About: VTRS -1.31% KEY -1.65%

Investment company Kahn Brothers (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells IDT Corp, JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kahn Brothers. As of 2020Q4, Kahn Brothers owns 42 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kahn Brothers's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Kahn Brothers
  1. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 731,090 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 864,237 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 816,759 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  4. Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 1,510,736 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,281,924 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)


Kahn Brothers initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 93,626 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

