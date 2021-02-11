Kahn Brothers Buys Viatris Inc, Sells IDT Corp, JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp

Investment company Kahn Brothers (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells IDT Corp, JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kahn Brothers. As of 2020Q4, Kahn Brothers owns 42 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS,

VTRS, Added Positions: MBI, HOLX, TPHS,

MBI, HOLX, TPHS, Reduced Positions: MRK, GSK, BMY, NYCB, VOXX, BB, AGO, NTP, PTEN, BP, SEB, C, IDT, RFL, PFE, GNE, STL, JPM, XOM, VZ, IDWM, ZDGE, T, NVS, PEP, BAC,

MRK, GSK, BMY, NYCB, VOXX, BB, AGO, NTP, PTEN, BP, SEB, C, IDT, RFL, PFE, GNE, STL, JPM, XOM, VZ, IDWM, ZDGE, T, NVS, PEP, BAC, Sold Out: KEY,