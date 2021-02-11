>
First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp

February 11, 2021 | About: AON +1.02% BABA +1.34% WLTW +1.13% CRI -2.29% DOCU +0.62% FE -2.06% IFF -0.74% OTEX -1.35% SWI +0.23% AVAN.U +0% EBC +0.62%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Open Text Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Pacific Advisors's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Advisors
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,869,170 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  2. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 11,183,298 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 963,453 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 230,441 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 2,651,430 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,217,859 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 429,817 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.496500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 785,999 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 724,723 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN.U)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 624,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 398,805 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Aon PLC (AON)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,254,963 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 743,874 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 1485.78%. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 95,147 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $79.95 and $96.25, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $96.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,772 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $257.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $12.2. Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.61. Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $27.09. Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

