First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Open Text Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FE, IFF, OTEX, SWI, AVAN.U, EBC, HMN, SWM, MSM, AEL, SYNA, CSWI, FN, PVH, CSGS, VSH, GGG, SNX, RLI, NJR, OMI, CNO, SFBS, SCHL, CNXC, SJI, DAR, GIII, ANAT, LTHM, AX, DCO, BRK.B, CFX, UNF, TRIP, LFUS, FSTR, CCF, AAN, VSEC, BLK, GDRX, PLTR, FSLY, SQ, SHOP, ETSY, SSNC, MELI, LULU,
- Added Positions: AON, BABA, WFC, WLTW, SBNY, BKNG, WAB, MAR, PCG, CRI, OSK, ZS, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BIDU, BAC, AIG, CIT, JEF, UNVR, HWM, DELL, ADI, GOOGL, TEL, CMCSA, AVGO, KMI, GOOG, LPLA, DG, ACN, CHTR, ATVI, FB, ORLY, AGCO, CHNG, SAIC, ISBC, MTZ, OEC, AMZN, BX, QCOM, KKR, ANTM, V, MSCI, MA, NOW, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, GDDY, PYPL, OKTA, BPMP, AVLR, CRWD, WORK, NET, EW, INTU, ILMN, INFO, MTCH, HUM, HON, HD, EL, ISRG, DHR, STZ, ADSK, ARW, AAPL, ADBE, ABT, NVDA, WMT, UNH, TMO, SYK, SBUX, CRM, NKE, NFLX, DIS, MCO, MDT, SPGI, MCD, LOW, LMT, LPSN,
- Sold Out: ORCL, CNC, VG, ACIW, NCR, WDC, TSM, DAN, PM, LH, NBL, RNR, VNOM, MKSI, AAN, GNTX, GLIBA, AMBA, GD, EEFT, PKI, AKAM, OMCL, NOC, HCA, VEEV, EA, TDOC,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Advisors
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,869,170 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 11,183,298 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 963,453 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 230,441 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 2,651,430 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,217,859 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 429,817 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.496500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 785,999 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 724,723 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN.U)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 624,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 398,805 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Aon PLC (AON)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,254,963 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 743,874 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 1485.78%. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 95,147 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $79.95 and $96.25, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $96.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,772 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $257.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $12.2. Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.61. Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $27.09. Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Pacific Advisors. Also check out:
1. First Pacific Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Pacific Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Pacific Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Pacific Advisors keeps buying