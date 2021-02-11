First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Open Text Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE, IFF, OTEX, SWI, AVAN.U, EBC, HMN, SWM, MSM, AEL, SYNA, CSWI, FN, PVH, CSGS, VSH, GGG, SNX, RLI, NJR, OMI, CNO, SFBS, SCHL, CNXC, SJI, DAR, GIII, ANAT, LTHM, AX, DCO, BRK.B, CFX, UNF, TRIP, LFUS, FSTR, CCF, AAN, VSEC, BLK, GDRX, PLTR, FSLY, SQ, SHOP, ETSY, SSNC, MELI, LULU,

Added Positions: AON, BABA, WFC, WLTW, SBNY, BKNG, WAB, MAR, PCG, CRI, OSK, ZS, DOCU,

AON, BABA, WFC, WLTW, SBNY, BKNG, WAB, MAR, PCG, CRI, OSK, ZS, DOCU, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BIDU, BAC, AIG, CIT, JEF, UNVR, HWM, DELL, ADI, GOOGL, TEL, CMCSA, AVGO, KMI, GOOG, LPLA, DG, ACN, CHTR, ATVI, FB, ORLY, AGCO, CHNG, SAIC, ISBC, MTZ, OEC, AMZN, BX, QCOM, KKR, ANTM, V, MSCI, MA, NOW, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, GDDY, PYPL, OKTA, BPMP, AVLR, CRWD, WORK, NET, EW, INTU, ILMN, INFO, MTCH, HUM, HON, HD, EL, ISRG, DHR, STZ, ADSK, ARW, AAPL, ADBE, ABT, NVDA, WMT, UNH, TMO, SYK, SBUX, CRM, NKE, NFLX, DIS, MCO, MDT, SPGI, MCD, LOW, LMT, LPSN,

Sold Out: ORCL, CNC, VG, ACIW, NCR, WDC, TSM, DAN, PM, LH, NBL, RNR, VNOM, MKSI, AAN, GNTX, GLIBA, AMBA, GD, EEFT, PKI, AKAM, OMCL, NOC, HCA, VEEV, EA, TDOC,