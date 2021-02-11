Donald Smith & Co. Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Argonaut Gold Inc, Euronav NV, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Air France-KLM, Triton International

Investment company Donald Smith & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Argonaut Gold Inc, Euronav NV, International Seaways Inc, Verso Corp, sells Micron Technology Inc, Air France-KLM, Triton International, CAI International Inc, Bristow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald Smith & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Donald Smith & Co. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OAS,
- Added Positions: ARNGF, EURN, IAG, C, INSW, VRS, KGC, BCEI, BCEI, GFI, AAWW, MHO, DSSI, FLNG,
- Reduced Positions: MU, AER, MOS, AFLYY, TMHC, TPC, TRTN, CAI, VTOL, UFS, L, AIG, RFP, GAU, JBLU, GS, BZH, UNM, EGO, CNA, JEF, HA, PLAB, VRTV, KEP, KE,
- Sold Out: PLG, IWM, TOL,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+smith+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Donald Smith & Co
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 4,428,547 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 39,636,666 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,441,140 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 5,935,894 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 9,197,734 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 673,116 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Argonaut Gold Inc (ARNGF)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Argonaut Gold Inc by 191.94%. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,049,760 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Euronav NV (EURN)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Euronav NV by 555.16%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,040,503 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: International Seaways Inc (INSW)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,188,718 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Verso Corp (VRS)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Verso Corp by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,676,351 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,058,600 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (OLD) (BCEI)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (OLD) by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.899600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,123,742 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $2.89. Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32. Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.38%. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 869,361 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Air France-KLM by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 7,873,652 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 46.97%. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 112,837 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: CAI International Inc (CAI)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in CAI International Inc by 40.19%. The sale prices were between $25.75 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.742500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 213,917 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 54.38%. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 138,484 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Veritiv Corp by 48.44%. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Donald Smith & Co. still held 43,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Donald Smith & Co. Also check out:
1. Donald Smith & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donald Smith & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donald Smith & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donald Smith & Co keeps buying