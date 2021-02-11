Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, ICICI Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Investment company Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vista Outdoor Inc, sells Invesco Solar ETF, ICICI Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVOL, LU, HZNP, SBS, KR, EWG, IWD, THD, AVB, STAG, BRK.A, LOW, EWJ, IVE, SUM, BWA, CRSP, VTRS, MSGE, EIDO, EXP, CGC, MRK, ING, OLMA, KLAC, EZU, AGCO, VBR, KYN, NVAX, CI, SAN, CBAY, AGRO, AMRS, CRESY,
- Added Positions: BABA, RSP, IWN, VSTO, AMGN, DXJ, JBLU, MLCO, ERIC, MS, CF, GGB, TMUS, GOLD, HACK, BMY, GDX, DAL, SLV, WDC, XLE, CAH, BJ, FXI, KGC, GDXJ, EWZ, CPT, JPM, INTC, AU, VOOV, WIA, VMC, UDR, BDX, WIW, CAG, ALDX, VIGI, ISEE,
- Reduced Positions: TAN, IBN, FCX, EWY, SRE, VNM, XLU, CTVA, MLM, BG, CX, AEP, ETR, VALE, VPU, J, GLW, IBM, BRK.B, ACM, AFYA, MRVL, ARMK, NTR, MU, MTZ, GOOGL, AVGO, NXPI, F, XBI, AEE, CYBR, PRVB, FMTX, BHP, AMAT, KL, KDMN, GS, TFC, DIS,
- Sold Out: FE, ZYME, WBA, RTX, EXC, BBD, IOVA, DVA, FSLR, ADM, DGX, GMRE, XPER, RVMD, HCA, FBP, BDTX, RNA, GLUU, ADAP, ASHR,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with BABA. Click here to check it out.
- BABA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BABA
- Peter Lynch Chart of BABA
For the details of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+creek+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 269,700 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,568 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 68,896 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.02%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 260,288 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 456,000 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.06%
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.698300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 143,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.95 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 338.75%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 51,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 68,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 192.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 151,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 85.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 179,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $39.12 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $46.45.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC keeps buying