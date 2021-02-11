Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, ICICI Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Investment company Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vista Outdoor Inc, sells Invesco Solar ETF, ICICI Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, LU, HZNP, SBS, KR, EWG, IWD, THD, AVB, STAG, BRK.A, LOW, EWJ, IVE, SUM, BWA, CRSP, VTRS, MSGE, EIDO, EXP, CGC, MRK, ING, OLMA, KLAC, EZU, AGCO, VBR, KYN, NVAX, CI, SAN, CBAY, AGRO, AMRS, CRESY,

IVOL, LU, HZNP, SBS, KR, EWG, IWD, THD, AVB, STAG, BRK.A, LOW, EWJ, IVE, SUM, BWA, CRSP, VTRS, MSGE, EIDO, EXP, CGC, MRK, ING, OLMA, KLAC, EZU, AGCO, VBR, KYN, NVAX, CI, SAN, CBAY, AGRO, AMRS, CRESY, Added Positions: BABA, RSP, IWN, VSTO, AMGN, DXJ, JBLU, MLCO, ERIC, MS, CF, GGB, TMUS, GOLD, HACK, BMY, GDX, DAL, SLV, WDC, XLE, CAH, BJ, FXI, KGC, GDXJ, EWZ, CPT, JPM, INTC, AU, VOOV, WIA, VMC, UDR, BDX, WIW, CAG, ALDX, VIGI, ISEE,

BABA, RSP, IWN, VSTO, AMGN, DXJ, JBLU, MLCO, ERIC, MS, CF, GGB, TMUS, GOLD, HACK, BMY, GDX, DAL, SLV, WDC, XLE, CAH, BJ, FXI, KGC, GDXJ, EWZ, CPT, JPM, INTC, AU, VOOV, WIA, VMC, UDR, BDX, WIW, CAG, ALDX, VIGI, ISEE, Reduced Positions: TAN, IBN, FCX, EWY, SRE, VNM, XLU, CTVA, MLM, BG, CX, AEP, ETR, VALE, VPU, J, GLW, IBM, BRK.B, ACM, AFYA, MRVL, ARMK, NTR, MU, MTZ, GOOGL, AVGO, NXPI, F, XBI, AEE, CYBR, PRVB, FMTX, BHP, AMAT, KL, KDMN, GS, TFC, DIS,

TAN, IBN, FCX, EWY, SRE, VNM, XLU, CTVA, MLM, BG, CX, AEP, ETR, VALE, VPU, J, GLW, IBM, BRK.B, ACM, AFYA, MRVL, ARMK, NTR, MU, MTZ, GOOGL, AVGO, NXPI, F, XBI, AEE, CYBR, PRVB, FMTX, BHP, AMAT, KL, KDMN, GS, TFC, DIS, Sold Out: FE, ZYME, WBA, RTX, EXC, BBD, IOVA, DVA, FSLR, ADM, DGX, GMRE, XPER, RVMD, HCA, FBP, BDTX, RNA, GLUU, ADAP, ASHR,

For the details of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+creek+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 269,700 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,568 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 68,896 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.02% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 260,288 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Vale SA (VALE) - 456,000 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.06%

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.698300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 143,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.95 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 338.75%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 51,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 68,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 192.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 151,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 85.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 179,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $39.12 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $46.45.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44.