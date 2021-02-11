Georgetown University Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alphabet Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Investment company Georgetown University (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgetown University. As of 2020Q4, Georgetown University owns 11 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,119,421 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,727 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,638 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,305 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.75% Facebook Inc (FB) - 38,094 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.43%

Georgetown University initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.97%. The holding were 37,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 16,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $228.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2077.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 6,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 49,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3256.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $270.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 38,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Georgetown University sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68.