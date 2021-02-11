>
Georgetown University Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alphabet Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF

February 11, 2021 | About: GOOGL +0.16% MSFT +0.68% AMZN -0.94% FB -0.58% BABA +0.62% CP +0.34% AMT -1.6% EWJ +0.49%

Investment company Georgetown University (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgetown University. As of 2020Q4, Georgetown University owns 11 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Georgetown University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/georgetown+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Georgetown University
  1. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,119,421 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,727 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.78%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,638 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.74%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,305 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.75%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 38,094 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.43%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Georgetown University initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.97%. The holding were 37,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Georgetown University initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 16,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Georgetown University initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $228.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Georgetown University added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2077.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 6,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Georgetown University added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 49,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Georgetown University added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3256.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Georgetown University added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $270.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 38,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Georgetown University sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68.



