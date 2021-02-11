First Horizon National Corp Buys Electronic Arts Inc, ConocoPhillips, MSCI Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, The Estee Lauder Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company First Horizon National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Electronic Arts Inc, ConocoPhillips, MSCI Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, The Estee Lauder Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Horizon National Corp. As of 2020Q4, First Horizon National Corp owns 1230 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TNA, TQQQ, VONG, WSC, LIT, NCNO, UTZ, SMPL, NWG, ATOM, USFD, UNVR, AXTA, CZR, MGNI, AKBA, ESI, FEYE, BLMN, ALSN, ZNGA, CLNY, ENSG, FND, AM, VICI, SAIL, DBX, ZUO, FTDR, UBER, CRWD, DT, NVST, DDOG, SLVP, SPTL, TDTT, VBR, CAJ, HMC, GPI, GTN, GGB, ECPG, DCO, CS, SID, CIG, INFY, CNQ, BAM, BIO, BCBP, ABCB, AFL, AGCO, AES, TPX, BX, FOLD, AWI, EVR, NHF, HAYN, OSPN, VLY, TEX, ABB, SNE, SFNC, SMTC, AVNT, PBR, NJR, JEF, LAMR,

EA, COP, MSCI, VMC, EEM, SPGI, IWM, TRV, DG, IVW, IBM, PAYX, IWN, AKAM, APD, LEG, IWD, AAPL, MDT, GOOG, EW, CRM, ABT, ADBE, COST, HD, NDAQ, NFLX, PG, SWK, ZTS, A, AMZN, AMT, INTU, AGG, SPXL, BLK, DHR, HON, LRCX, MCD, TMO, XLP, IWV, IYW, SPY, SUB, VB, VO, VTEB, AMGN, GOOGL, MNST, ILMN, ISRG, MSI, NTRS, UNH, TSLA, ABBV, ITA, IVE, IWP, VIG, VOE, VTV, XLF, AOS, CB, PLD, ATVI, ASX, ADC, ALK, AIG, AME, AMAT, AUDC, TFC, BCE, ITUB, BMRN, BA, BSX, BTI, CACI, CHRW, CRH, CVS, CDNS, CAH, CCL, CNP, SCHW, CHL, CHU, CHD, CIEN, TPR, CCEP, CL, CMA, CMP, CR, CCI, XRAY, DISCA, EOG, ETN, ENTG, ETR, ERIC, ESS, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FRT, FITB, FE, FLS, FMX, GRMN, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GS, HOG, HIG, WELL, EHC, HFC, HST, HBAN, INFO, ITW, INCY, IP, JKHY, JCI, KMB, KGC, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LEN, LYV, MTB, MAR, MMC, MAS, MKC, MRCY, MAA, MHK, MOH, MS, NBIX, NEM, NXST, NI, NOK, NUVA, OXY, OSK, PPG, PH, PNFP, PXD, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PGR, QGEN, QCOM, ROLL, RJF, O, REGN, RNR, RMD, RIO, RHI, SEIC, STM, SSL, SRE, SIMO, SPG, SBUX, STLD, SRCL, SUI, TKR, TRP, UAL, UL, UMC, URI, VOD, GRA, WAB, WBA, WAT, WSO, WY, WMB, WSM, WTFC, WEC, INT, AUY, EBAY, RDS.B, HOMB, HIMX, WU, GLUU, TMUS, DAL, CXO, HI, KDP, CFX, TREE, DISCK, RGA, FTNT, LEA, PEB, CIT, CHTR, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, RP, GMAB, FRC, KMI, HCA, CSOD, HII, APTV, WPX, GWRE, PSX, QLYS, FANG, APAM, IQV, NRZ, CDW, QTS, VEEV, AAL, MBUU, CGC, PE, BABA, SYF, SYNH, LBRDK, QRVO, INOV, VIRT, OLLI, Z, MSGS, TWNK, CRON, FTV, MEDP, ELF, VST, ATH, HWM, IR, MFGP, CNNE, WHD, NVT, WH, BV, DELL, ALC, AVTR, IAA, OTIS, DVY, NOBL, QQQ, SCZ, VEU, VWO, Reduced Positions: JPM, DIS, EL, XOM, TSM, IWF, CVX, VZ, PBCT, C, CSCO, TJX, MMM, CMCSA, MRK, UPS, USB, LHX, IVV, SPLV, TLT, GPN, PNC, BSV, SO, SYY, ROP, XLK, WM, IWR, TIP, KO, IWB, LMT, IJR, PFF, VNQ, VOO, CAT, GPS, GLD, IJH, ED, ITE, T, DHI, D, DUK, FHN, IPG, AVGO, BWXT, EFA, GDX, VCIT, VCSH, VYM, XLE, ASML, ALGN, ADS, MO, HES, AEE, AEO, AMP, ABC, APH, AON, ATR, AJG, ASB, ATO, AZO, ADP, AVY, BP, BIDU, BBVA, BK, OZK, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, EPAY, BDN, BCO, CAE, VIAC, CF, CMS, COG, ELY, COF, CNC, LUMN, FIS, CME, CI, CINF, CTXS, CLH, CTSH, COHU, ELP, DXC, COO, CCK, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DIOD, DD, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, LLY, EMR, OVV, EQIX, ELS, EQR, EXPE, FAST, PACW, FISV, FL, GNTX, ROCK, GSK, HRB, HDB, HSBC, HAIN, HAL, HP, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HUBB, HUM, IEX, IDXX, TT, IFF, IRM, ITRI, SJM, JNPR, KLAC, KT, KSU, K, LVS, LII, MRO, MMS, MTD, MU, TAP, MCO, NVDA, NOV, NP, ES, NOC, NWN, NVO, ON, ORI, OMC, OKE, ORCL, IX, PEP, PRFT, PHI, PHG, PEG, PHM, DGX, REG, RF, WRK, ROL, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SLB, SFL, SNN, LUV, SP, STE, SYK, NLOK, TCF, TXT, TOT, TSEM, TSCO, TRN, TSN, UCTT, RTX, UHS, UNM, VLO, VAR, VRSN, VRNT, VRTX, VNO, WMT, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WLTW, WEX, ZBH, L, WYND, HBI, LDOS, EXLS, MFG, EBS, SPR, BR, IGT, FTI, GNRC, SPSC, PLOW, LYB, NXPI, BAH, FLT, YNDX, MOS, MPC, HZNP, CSTE, SPLK, NOW, SSTK, WDAY, CONE, NCLH, ICLR, VOYA, CSTM, CRTO, ESNT, STAY, ARMK, KN, QUOT, PAYC, ARES, AY, CTLT, NOMD, CDK, BOOT, UPLD, ETSY, BPMC, SHOP, BKI, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, RPD, PFGC, HPE, TEAM, NTB, TTD, LW, LAUR, INVH, BKR, SPOT, CHX, CCB, SWI, DOW, CTVA, WORK, CRNC, CARR, VNT, AMJ, BND, DGRO, FLOT, GSP, HYG, IDV, IUSG, LQD, MINT, MUB, PHO, SDY, VEA, VOX, VXF, XLRE,

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 570,849 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,764 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 119,227 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 155,678 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,837 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $32.19 and $69.55, with an estimated average price of $49.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $259.909600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 7057.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $147.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 36,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 18460.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 109,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 3299.21%. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $426.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 447.17%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 9340.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $24.12.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The sale prices were between $37.61 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.18.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2.