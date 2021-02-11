>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

FOX Business Network Signs Lydia Hu as Correspondent

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:FOX +0.48% NAS:FOXA +0.33% ASX:FOX +0% ASX:FOXLV +0%

FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed Spectrum News NY1 investigative reporter Lydia Hu as a New York-based correspondent, the network announced today. She will begin her new role on Monday, February 15th.

Since January 2018, Ms. Hu has worked as a general assignment reporter and enterprise storyteller for NY1 in New York. Most recently, she covered the plight of New York City hospitals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, documenting the struggles faced by frontline healthcare workers. Previously, she anchored local Around the Boroughs segments for the network and served as a business anchor for the channel’s personal finance platform Money on 1. In 2019, Ms. Hu was the recipient of a New York Emmy Award for her work on NY1’s original documentary, The New York City Opioid Battle.

Prior to joining NY1, Ms. Hu served as an investigative reporter and weekend evening anchor at FOX affiliate WRBC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama, where she received the Best in Broadcasting 2017 award from the Alabama Broadcasters Association for her reporting on a viral image of a local disabled toddler. She got her start in the industry as an intern in the investigative unit at New York NBC affiliate WNBC-TV.

Ms. Hu transitioned to a career in journalism following five years as a practicing lawyer in Baltimore, Maryland. She earned a Juris Doctor magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law after obtaining her undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Additionally, she received a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, graduating with honors.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005877/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)