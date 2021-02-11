AKERS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of AKER and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( AKER) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



On November 12, 2020, Akers announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by MyMD in an all-stock merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, at the close of the merger, Akers stockholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company. In addition, the merger agreement provides for cash and stock payments to Akers stockholders under certain circumstances. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Akers’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Akers’ stockholders.

