Postmedia Network Announces Election of Directors





Outcome







Percentage of











Votes Cast For*







Percentage of Votes











Cast Withheld*







Approved







100%







0%









Nominee







Outcome







Percentage of











Votes Cast For*







Percentage of Votes











Cast Withheld*







Paul Godfrey







Approved







90.34%







9.66%







John Bode







Approved







100%







0%







Janet Ecker







Approved







100%







0%







Vincent Gasparro







Approved







98.52%







1.48%







Wendy Henkelman







Approved







99.57%







0.43%







Mary Junck







Approved







100%







0%







Andrew MacLeod







Approved







100%







0%







Daniel Rotstein







Approved







99.57%







0.43%







Graham Savage







Approved







100%







0%







Peter Sharpe







Approved







100%







0%





Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 10, 2021, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 17, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit [url="]www.postmedia.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005770/en/