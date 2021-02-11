>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Postmedia Network Announces Election of Directors

February 11, 2021 | About: TSX:PNC.A +0% TSX:PNC.B +0%


Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 10, 2021, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 17, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.



Appointment of Auditors – Approved



Outcome



Percentage of





Votes Cast For*



Percentage of Votes





Cast Withheld*



Approved



100%



0%



Election of Directors – Approved



Nominee



Outcome



Percentage of





Votes Cast For*



Percentage of Votes





Cast Withheld*



Paul Godfrey



Approved



90.34%



9.66%



John Bode



Approved



100%



0%



Janet Ecker



Approved



100%



0%



Vincent Gasparro



Approved



98.52%



1.48%



Wendy Henkelman



Approved



99.57%



0.43%



Mary Junck



Approved



100%



0%



Andrew MacLeod



Approved



100%



0%



Daniel Rotstein



Approved



99.57%



0.43%



Graham Savage



Approved



100%



0%



Peter Sharpe



Approved



100%



0%



*As a vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.



About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.



Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit [url="]www.postmedia.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005770/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)