Postmedia Network Announces Election of Directors

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 10, 2021, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 17, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
Appointment of Auditors – Approved
Election of Directors – Approved
*As a vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.
About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit [url="]www.postmedia.com[/url].
