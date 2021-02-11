JetBlue Marks Airline's 21st Anniversary with First Flights in Miami and Key West, Fla. as Part of Latest Targeted Growth Plan





(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.







(b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.





JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced the start of new service in Miami and Key West, Fla. with the airline’s first flights arriving in each city earlier today. The move brings JetBlue’s award-winning service and low fares to more travelers in South Florida and introduces new markets to customer bases in the Northeast and on the West Coast.“Florida has always played a key role in JetBlue’s success story and that continues today – on our 21anniversary – as we introduce our low fares and award-winning service to Miami and Key West,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Together these new destinations offer customers more choices, diversify our flying and enhance JetBlue’s broader presence in South Florida.”JetBlue now operates daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Service between Miami and the Northeast cities operate throughout the day with convenient departure times in each direction. Flights between Miami and Los Angeles feature JetBlue’s award-winning [url="]Mint+premium+service[/url] for the cross-country route.“Welcoming JetBlue, one of the world’s leading low-cost carriers and busiest airlines overall, to our network is truly a landmark event in our airport’s history, and we thank them for making this substantial commitment to MIA and Miami-Dade County,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “Today also would not be possible without the ongoing support of Mayor Levine Cava, our Board of County Commissioners, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. We look forward to receiving JetBlue’s 14 daily flights and the sizable economic impact that they will bring to our community.”Miami International Airport was the busiest airport in the U.S. not served by JetBlue. New service will further expand JetBlue’s presence in Florida, advance the airline’s focus city growth strategies in the Northeast and on the West Coast and introduce a new, high-demand market to JetBlue’s large customer bases in New York, Boston and Los Angeles. At the same time, Miami service builds on the strengths of the airline’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) focus city and service at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to reach more customers in South Florida.JetBlue operates routes between Miami and the Northeast using its Airbus A320 aircraft and Los Angeles service with its A321 aircraft with Mint. Each offers the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.At the southernmost point of the Sunshine State, JetBlue now operates new seasonal nonstop service at Key West International Airport (EYW) four times weekly. The popular island city will be served from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) starting February 11, 2021.“It’s fantastic that JetBlue has chosen the destination of Key West and the Florida Keys for new non-stop flights from Boston and JFK,” said Richard Strickland, Director of Key West International Airport. “We are very happy to have them start service at the Key West International Airport.”Located right in the City of Key West, just two miles from the main center or town, Key West International Airport conveniently delivers visitors right to the doorstep of all the island has to offer. The airport also serves as an easy gateway to the neighboring Lower Keys and Marathon, which offer their own array of special attractions and picture perfect backdrops.New Key West routes are flown on JetBlue’s Embraer 190 aircraft, which features comfortable two-by-two seating. All flights include JetBlue's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV® programming on personal seatback televisions; and free Fly-Fi high-speed wireless Internet (b).JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]jetblue.com[/url].

