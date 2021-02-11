SAIC to Participate in Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: [url="]SAIC[/url]) announced today that it will participate in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference. CEO [url="]Nazzic+Keene[/url] and [url="]CFO+Prabu+Natarajan[/url] will participate in a moderator led question-and-answer session on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 from 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.A live [url="]audio+webcast[/url] of the event will be available to the public through [url="]SAIC%27s+Investor+Relations+website[/url] and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.SAICis a premier Fortune 500technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit [url="]saic.com[/url]. For ongoing news, please visit our [url="]newsroom[/url].

