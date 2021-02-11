>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 11, 2021 | About: BC -0.18%

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share.

The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2021.

About Brunswick:
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boat Class and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]

Comments

