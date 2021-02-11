45 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 15th Annual International Shipping Forum, Tuesday & Wednesday, March 2 & 3, 2021

SAILING INTO RECOVERY

2 Days – 21 Virtual Sessions – 82 speakers – 45 shipping companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021

Capital Link will be hosting its 15th Annual International Shipping Forum as a Digital Conference on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with Nasdaq and .

Over the course of 2 days, the Forum will feature 82 senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants and will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, offering a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry such as geopolitics, environmental regulations, technology, addressing the current crewing crisis, fleet renewal, Post - Covid-19 recovery and more.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' annual results.

The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK PANELS:

Dry Bulk Shipping

LPG Shipping

LNG Shipping

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping

Product Tanker Shipping

Container Shipping

Analyst Roundtable



INDUSTRY & FINANCE SESSIONS:

A US Equity Market Update

Geopolitics, Global Economy & Commerce - Heading into A New Era

Addressing the Crewing Crisis - Moving from Discussion to Results

Bank Finance & Shipping

Raising Capital Through Sustainable Finance

Opportunities in The Offshore Wind Value Chain

Reflections of An Industry Veteran - One-On-One Discussion with Peter Georgiopoulos

Capital Markets & Shipping

The Fleet Renewal Challenge - Options for The Existing Fleet & Building the Ships Of The Future

"Shipping - Finance - Technology in The Post Covid-19 Era: What's Different This Time - Why We Can Be Optimistic" - A Roundtable Discussion

M&A, Industry Consolidation & Private Equity

Industry & Capital Markets Strategy for Small Cap Companies

PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 45 COMPANIES!

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (: ASC)

Avance Gas

BW Group

Capital Product Partners

Cargill Ocean Transportation

Columbia Shipmanagement

d'Amico International Shipping S.A.

Danaos Corporation (: DAC)

Diamond S Shipping

DNV GL Maritime

Dorian LPG ﻿(: LPG)﻿

Dynagas LNG Partners

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eneti Inc. (: NETI)﻿

Epic Gas Ltd.

Euronav (: EURN)

Euroseas

Eurodry

EXMAR

FLEX LNG

Frontline (: FRO)

GasLog

GasLog Partners

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (: GNK)

Global Ship Lease

Golar LNG ( GLNG)

Golden Ocean Group

Grindrod Shipping Holdings

Hapag-Lloyd

International Seaways

Kaptanoglu Shipping

MPC Container Ships

United Overseas Group

Performance Shipping Inc.

Pyxis Tankers

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (: STNG)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Seaspan Corporation

Shell Shipping & Trading

Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK)

TORM

Tsakos Energy Navigation

V. Group



TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.




