45 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 15th Annual International Shipping Forum, Tuesday & Wednesday, March 2 & 3, 2021

SAILING INTO RECOVERY
Complimentary Registration
2 Days – 21 Virtual Sessions – 82 speakers – 45 shipping companies
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Capital Link will be hosting its 15th Annual International Shipping Forum as a Digital Conference on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with Nasdaq and .
Registration is complimentary.
Over the course of 2 days, the Forum will feature 82 senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants and will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, offering a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry such as geopolitics, environmental regulations, technology, addressing the current crewing crisis, fleet renewal, Post - Covid-19 recovery and more.
1x1 MEETINGS
1x1 meetings will be scheduled between institutional investors and senior executives of shipping companies in parallel to the Forum. Please send all requests to [email protected]
REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021newyork/index.html
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' annual results.
The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.
Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.
Forum highlights:
- Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
- Exhibition halls with 40 digital booths
- Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more
- All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
- Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants
- Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
- Shipping Company meetings are reserved for institutional investors
- Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls
PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS
SHIPPING SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK PANELS:
- Dry Bulk Shipping
- LPG Shipping
- LNG Shipping
- Crude Oil Tanker Shipping
- Product Tanker Shipping
- Container Shipping
- Analyst Roundtable
INDUSTRY & FINANCE SESSIONS:
- A US Equity Market Update
- Geopolitics, Global Economy & Commerce - Heading into A New Era
- Addressing the Crewing Crisis - Moving from Discussion to Results
- Bank Finance & Shipping
- Raising Capital Through Sustainable Finance
- Opportunities in The Offshore Wind Value Chain
- Reflections of An Industry Veteran - One-On-One Discussion with Peter Georgiopoulos
- Capital Markets & Shipping
- The Fleet Renewal Challenge - Options for The Existing Fleet & Building the Ships Of The Future
- "Shipping - Finance - Technology in The Post Covid-19 Era: What's Different This Time - Why We Can Be Optimistic" - A Roundtable Discussion
- M&A, Industry Consolidation & Private Equity
- Industry & Capital Markets Strategy for Small Cap Companies
PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 45 COMPANIES!
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (: ASC)
- Avance Gas
- BW Group
- Capital Product Partners
- Cargill Ocean Transportation
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
- Danaos Corporation (: DAC)
- Diamond S Shipping
- DNV GL Maritime
- Dorian LPG (: LPG)
- Dynagas LNG Partners
- Eagle Bulk Shipping
- Eneti Inc. (: NETI)
- Epic Gas Ltd.
- Euronav (: EURN)
- Euroseas
- Eurodry
- EXMAR
- FLEX LNG
- Frontline (: FRO)
- GasLog
- GasLog Partners
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (: GNK)
- Global Ship Lease
- Golar LNG ( GLNG)
- Golden Ocean Group
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings
- Hapag-Lloyd
- International Seaways
- Kaptanoglu Shipping
- MPC Container Ships
- United Overseas Group
- Performance Shipping Inc.
- Pyxis Tankers
- Ridgebury Tankers
- Safe Bulkers, Inc.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (: STNG)
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings
- Seaspan Corporation
- Shell Shipping & Trading
- Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK)
- TORM
- Tsakos Energy Navigation
- V. Group
TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.
SPONSORS
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021newyork/index.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at [email protected] or + 1 212 661 7566
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.