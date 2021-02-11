TechTarget Named a Leader in Multiple G2 Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence for Fifth Consecutive Quarter











[url="]TechTarget%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.TechTarget was named a leader in the [url="]%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EGrid%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Report+for+Buyer+Intent+Data+Tools%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]theand the, the fifth consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this distinction.Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following reports:G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers of all sizes are having with [url="]Priority+Engine[/url], its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the services it offers. According to the latest [url="]%3Ci%3EGrid+Report+on+Buyer+Intent+Data+Tools%3C%2Fi%3E[/url], TechTarget is one of the top-rated providers in Market Presence and User Adoption. 9 out of 10 users gave TechTarget 4 or 5 star ratings and 96% ranked the Company as a top vendor in the market to do business with.“We are honored to once again be named a Leader in these reports as it is a direct reflection of the strong relationships we forge with our customers and the tangible results we drive for their marketing and sales teams,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We will continue to focus on helping customers of all sizes leverage the power of our real purchase intent data and services to help them achieve even more success in 2021.”TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services. Recent acquisitions of Data Science Central, BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) – all top companies in their respective categories – are helping TechTarget expand its opt-in audiences, services and significantly bolster its already-leading purchase intent data.For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit [url="]www.techtarget.com%2Fcustomer-success%2F[/url].[url="]TechTarget[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.[url="]Enterprise+Strategy+Group+%28ESG%29[/url] is a division of TechTarget and [url="]BrightTALK+Limited[/url] is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.TechTarget has offices in Boston, Denver, London, Manchester (UK), Munich, New York, Paris, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit [url="]techtarget.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40TechTarget[/url].

