CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable April 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021.



About CTS

CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

Email: [email protected]



