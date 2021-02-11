Mid Penn Bank to Rebrand Offices in First Priority Bank Division

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ:MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., announces the rebranding of branches and offices in its First Priority Bank Division in southeastern Pennsylvania to Mid Penn Bank. The rebranding initiative will impact eight banking offices in Berks, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties. The rebranding comes after Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. acquired First Priority Bank and its holding company, First Priority Financial Corp. in 2018.



“Our professionals in Southeastern Pennsylvania will continue to deliver the same exceptional banking experience that our customers in these regions have come to expect,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “We are excited to complete the delivery of the Mid Penn Bank brand into the market with the changeover of the name. Our banking teams will operate in the same locations and from the same offices, providing customized solutions with fast, local decision making and best-in-class service.”

The interior and exterior signage at all locations will be updated to reflect the Mid Penn Bank name. The terms of accounts and rates will not be impacted, and all branch operating hours will remain the same. All banking services available to customers at the branch locations will continue without interruption. For a list of branches and locations in the southeastern counties, please visit https://midpennbank.com/locations/.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ( MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

Contact:

Matthew Miller

717-257-9015

[email protected]