International Paper CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:IP -0.56%

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton will speak at the Virtual Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 4, 2021. The presentation, followed by a Fireside Chat, is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. EST. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL PAPER
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues, and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-ceo-to-speak-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2021-global-agriculture-and-materials-conference-301227008.html

SOURCE International Paper


