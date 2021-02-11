Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys FLIR Systems Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Altice USA Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lowe's Inc, Deere, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. As of 2020Q4, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 316 stocks with a total value of $29 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FLIR, AER, IFF, FMX, KEX, VPG, AAN, MGY, HGV, CWH, HRI, TSE, HRTG, RLGY, CUBI, MSBI, EAF, STNG, IGT, UBSI, BGCP, WOR, PRDO, SKYW, SFL, SCHL, SCSC, OI, NAT, NP, MTW, MTSC, HTLF, M, CATY,

APD, BRK.B, LOW, DE, SWK, AVGO, MDT, JEF, LIN, WHR, TXN, VLO, MGP, J, QCOM, CTVA, NYCB, BK, CVS, CB, UNH, NTRS, LEN, EXC, JPM, ETR, MSFT, VZ, AAP, USB, AXP, AIG, CI, CTSH, PEAK, JNJ, PWR, JBHT, MCHP, ARMK, ADNT, TAP, WLTW, VAC, AON, EMR, ORCL, TCBI, ACC, CMCSA, WAB, ANTM, PRG, OC, BRKS, ENB, GS, VICI, HOLX, MTG, MGM, EC, BWXT, ESI, NVST, SLM, ACM, SEAS, NAVI, WH, ATSG, DAR, FARO, GBX, IIVI, PRAA, STKL, VLY, XEL, CFX, AXTA, WSC, EPAC, ATI, AXL, APOG, MTRN, CIEN, COHU, DIOD, WIRE, FSS, ROCK, HSC, EHC, HFC, IVC, KMT, OFG, PLAB, PB, ROG, UMPQ, PRIM, HTH, ALK, MO, AEL, AMKR, AAPL, ADM, ARCB, MTOR, ABG, BIDU, BXS, BAC, B, BECN, BDC, BIG, AX, BWA, BPFH, BCO, CRS, CNOB, CAKE, CMC, COP, CNO, CTB, DAKT, DLX, D, UFS, DRQ, DY, EGBN, ECPG, ENS, EPC, FOE, FBP, FFBC, FMBI, FLR, FDP, FRO, GPX, TGNA, GE, GT, GVA, GTN, GPI, FUL, HNI, HWC, HAFC, MLHR, HON, HBNC, NSIT, IIIN, JCI, KNL, TBI, MGPI, MATW, MRK, MDP, MTX, MPAA, MOV, MLI, NC, HOPE, NWLI, PKE, MD, TPC, PDCE, PXD, AVNT, NXGN, DGX, RDN, RRC, RNST, WRK, SSB, SANM, SNY, SAH, SPTN, TRV, SXI, TTMI, TGT, THC, GEO, ULH, WDR, WSBC, WCC, WETF, INT, SENEA, UVE, SBH, FSLR, TGH, CVI, TITN, CATM, PM, DAN, MSGN, CMRE, TROX, ARCO, RLJ, RYI, AMCX, BCEI, BCEI, CSTE, GOOG, LPG, KE, SUM, LILAK, GSM, NGVT, NTB, AA, REVG, CADE, LBRT, BRY, HBB, WHD, TRTN, AMRX, TALO, DSSI, MNRL, Sold Out: MRVL, T, FI, COWN, AIMC, CAI, RLGT, VC, RXN, HY, WRLD, ARA, GMS, ATKR, ASIX, WOW, CWK, FLMN, KTB, IDT, WWW, TEX, SF, MOG.A, LRCX, KFY, KELYA, KBH, AEGN, IBM, FARM, NPO, CXW, BBSI, ACCO,