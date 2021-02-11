Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys FLIR Systems Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Altice USA Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lowe's Inc, Deere, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. As of 2020Q4, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 316 stocks with a total value of $29 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FLIR, AER, IFF, FMX, KEX, VPG, AAN, MGY, HGV, CWH, HRI, TSE, HRTG, RLGY, CUBI, MSBI, EAF, STNG, IGT, UBSI, BGCP, WOR, PRDO, SKYW, SFL, SCHL, SCSC, OI, NAT, NP, MTW, MTSC, HTLF, M, CATY,
- Added Positions: ATUS, RL, OFC, C, HHC, GD, DFS, PSX, EIX, LIVN, CNP, FNF, DD, THRM, WFC, AXS, RTX, AIZ, INFN, MAR, BAP, CCEP, CIB, DG, LVS, HUM, UHAL, NLSN, ODP, BMY, ABCB,
- Reduced Positions: APD, BRK.B, LOW, DE, SWK, AVGO, MDT, JEF, LIN, WHR, TXN, VLO, MGP, J, QCOM, CTVA, NYCB, BK, CVS, CB, UNH, NTRS, LEN, EXC, JPM, ETR, MSFT, VZ, AAP, USB, AXP, AIG, CI, CTSH, PEAK, JNJ, PWR, JBHT, MCHP, ARMK, ADNT, TAP, WLTW, VAC, AON, EMR, ORCL, TCBI, ACC, CMCSA, WAB, ANTM, PRG, OC, BRKS, ENB, GS, VICI, HOLX, MTG, MGM, EC, BWXT, ESI, NVST, SLM, ACM, SEAS, NAVI, WH, ATSG, DAR, FARO, GBX, IIVI, PRAA, STKL, VLY, XEL, CFX, AXTA, WSC, EPAC, ATI, AXL, APOG, MTRN, CIEN, COHU, DIOD, WIRE, FSS, ROCK, HSC, EHC, HFC, IVC, KMT, OFG, PLAB, PB, ROG, UMPQ, PRIM, HTH, ALK, MO, AEL, AMKR, AAPL, ADM, ARCB, MTOR, ABG, BIDU, BXS, BAC, B, BECN, BDC, BIG, AX, BWA, BPFH, BCO, CRS, CNOB, CAKE, CMC, COP, CNO, CTB, DAKT, DLX, D, UFS, DRQ, DY, EGBN, ECPG, ENS, EPC, FOE, FBP, FFBC, FMBI, FLR, FDP, FRO, GPX, TGNA, GE, GT, GVA, GTN, GPI, FUL, HNI, HWC, HAFC, MLHR, HON, HBNC, NSIT, IIIN, JCI, KNL, TBI, MGPI, MATW, MRK, MDP, MTX, MPAA, MOV, MLI, NC, HOPE, NWLI, PKE, MD, TPC, PDCE, PXD, AVNT, NXGN, DGX, RDN, RRC, RNST, WRK, SSB, SANM, SNY, SAH, SPTN, TRV, SXI, TTMI, TGT, THC, GEO, ULH, WDR, WSBC, WCC, WETF, INT, SENEA, UVE, SBH, FSLR, TGH, CVI, TITN, CATM, PM, DAN, MSGN, CMRE, TROX, ARCO, RLJ, RYI, AMCX, BCEI, BCEI, CSTE, GOOG, LPG, KE, SUM, LILAK, GSM, NGVT, NTB, AA, REVG, CADE, LBRT, BRY, HBB, WHD, TRTN, AMRX, TALO, DSSI, MNRL,
- Sold Out: MRVL, T, FI, COWN, AIMC, CAI, RLGT, VC, RXN, HY, WRLD, ARA, GMS, ATKR, ASIX, WOW, CWK, FLMN, KTB, IDT, WWW, TEX, SF, MOG.A, LRCX, KFY, KELYA, KBH, AEGN, IBM, FARM, NPO, CXW, BBSI, ACCO,
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 18,657,634 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 13,580,296 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 14,402,607 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
- Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 13,382,296 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Aramark (ARMK) - 16,485,079 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,937,303 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,952,762 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,662,193 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 909,536 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 679,499 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.83 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 343,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 146501.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12. The stock is now traded at around $113.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,617,014 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 186.27%. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,834,706 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,584,407 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,142,041 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 126.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,855,724 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,148,612 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. Sold Out: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $50.68. Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.18. Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.85. Sold Out: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.2. Reduced: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 98.91%. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 13,862 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 79.39%. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 268,100 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 3,559,027 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 24.83%. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $314.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 1,912,715 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 3,022,505 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 21.48%. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $479.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 1,287,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.
