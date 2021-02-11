Dodge & Cox Buys Fiserv Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells FedEx Corp, TE Connectivity, AstraZeneca PLC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dodge & Cox (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, TC Energy Corp, sells FedEx Corp, TE Connectivity, AstraZeneca PLC, Truist Financial Corp, Cemex SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dodge & Cox. As of 2020Q4, Dodge & Cox owns 182 stocks with a total value of $126.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, CB, VTRS,

FISV, CB, VTRS, Added Positions: GSK, RTX, WFC, CSCO, FOXA, TRP, GILD, DELL, BMRN, DISH, BAP, CI, VMW, SNY, HPE, ITUB, IBN, GE, UL,

GSK, RTX, WFC, CSCO, FOXA, TRP, GILD, DELL, BMRN, DISH, BAP, CI, VMW, SNY, HPE, ITUB, IBN, GE, UL, Reduced Positions: FDX, TEL, AZN, BAC, UNH, GOOG, SCHW, HPQ, MSFT, JCI, MCHP, CHTR, TFC, CX, AXP, FB, UBS, CMCSA, MAT, BKNG, OTIS, CARR, BIDU, CE, GS, CTSH, JD, SLB, SU, BKR, NOV, WMB, JPM, CXO, HES, MDT, BABA, OVV, LIN, LBTYK, BMY, HAL, TMUS, GOOGL, GPS, LYB, BK, DIS, QRTEA, TECK, LBTYA, TV, PSX, DHR, CS, EBAY, GLW, KO, CVX, CAT, CDNS, BSX, V, BDX, BLL, VMC, AAPL, NWSA, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, PYPL, ADBE, CTVA, ABT, T, PG, MXIM, INCY, MRK, IBM, HD, MSI, PNC, PEP, PFE, NEE, XOM, WMT, QCOM, RDS.A, ERIC, TRV, LLY, TGT, DD, USB, UNP, DE, MMM,

FDX, TEL, AZN, BAC, UNH, GOOG, SCHW, HPQ, MSFT, JCI, MCHP, CHTR, TFC, CX, AXP, FB, UBS, CMCSA, MAT, BKNG, OTIS, CARR, BIDU, CE, GS, CTSH, JD, SLB, SU, BKR, NOV, WMB, JPM, CXO, HES, MDT, BABA, OVV, LIN, LBTYK, BMY, HAL, TMUS, GOOGL, GPS, LYB, BK, DIS, QRTEA, TECK, LBTYA, TV, PSX, DHR, CS, EBAY, GLW, KO, CVX, CAT, CDNS, BSX, V, BDX, BLL, VMC, AAPL, NWSA, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, PYPL, ADBE, CTVA, ABT, T, PG, MXIM, INCY, MRK, IBM, HD, MSI, PNC, PEP, PFE, NEE, XOM, WMT, QCOM, RDS.A, ERIC, TRV, LLY, TGT, DD, USB, UNP, DE, MMM, Sold Out: APTV, DXC, UN, FTV, VNT,