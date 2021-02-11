Dodge & Cox Buys Fiserv Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells FedEx Corp, TE Connectivity, AstraZeneca PLC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dodge & Cox (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, TC Energy Corp, sells FedEx Corp, TE Connectivity, AstraZeneca PLC, Truist Financial Corp, Cemex SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dodge & Cox. As of 2020Q4, Dodge & Cox owns 182 stocks with a total value of $126.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FISV, CB, VTRS,
- Added Positions: GSK, RTX, WFC, CSCO, FOXA, TRP, GILD, DELL, BMRN, DISH, BAP, CI, VMW, SNY, HPE, ITUB, IBN, GE, UL,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, TEL, AZN, BAC, UNH, GOOG, SCHW, HPQ, MSFT, JCI, MCHP, CHTR, TFC, CX, AXP, FB, UBS, CMCSA, MAT, BKNG, OTIS, CARR, BIDU, CE, GS, CTSH, JD, SLB, SU, BKR, NOV, WMB, JPM, CXO, HES, MDT, BABA, OVV, LIN, LBTYK, BMY, HAL, TMUS, GOOGL, GPS, LYB, BK, DIS, QRTEA, TECK, LBTYA, TV, PSX, DHR, CS, EBAY, GLW, KO, CVX, CAT, CDNS, BSX, V, BDX, BLL, VMC, AAPL, NWSA, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, PYPL, ADBE, CTVA, ABT, T, PG, MXIM, INCY, MRK, IBM, HD, MSI, PNC, PEP, PFE, NEE, XOM, WMT, QCOM, RDS.A, ERIC, TRV, LLY, TGT, DD, USB, UNP, DE, MMM,
- Sold Out: APTV, DXC, UN, FTV, VNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Dodge & Cox
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 50,103,507 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 85,027,078 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 148,429,020 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 80,140,711 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,292,527 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51%
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. Their purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. Their holding were 6,349,031 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. Their purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 1,427 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Viatris Inc. Their purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 24,973 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 39.86%. Their purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. Their holding were 62,935,758 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 28.98%. Their purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.330000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. Their holding were 39,109,917 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.30%. Their purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. Their holding were 38,592,574 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in TC Energy Corp by 2694.10%. Their purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. Their holding were 8,892,873 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Fox Corp by 37.19%. Their purchase prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. Their holding were 44,274,761 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 35.69%. Their purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. Their holding were 17,107,888 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Aptiv PLC. Their sale prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in DXC Technology Co. Their sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38. Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Fortive Corp. Their sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32. Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Unilever NV. Their sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42. Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Vontier Corp. Their sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.
