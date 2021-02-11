>
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys WESCO International Inc, Baidu Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Golar LNG Partners LP

February 11, 2021 | About: KEX +1.59% WCC -0.66% BIDU +1.82% SLB -0.94% FNV -1.22% RGLD +0.22% GMLP -0.86%

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Muhlenkamp & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, Baidu Inc, Kirby Corp, Schlumberger, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Golar LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 317,074 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
  2. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 94,983 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Dow Inc (DOW) - 225,130 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 71,055 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 166,770 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)


Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 130,683 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)


Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $309.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 27,033 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)


Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 179,410 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)


Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 17,368 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)


Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $115.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,924 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 164,903 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.38.

