Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys WESCO International Inc, Baidu Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Golar LNG Partners LP

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Muhlenkamp & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, Baidu Inc, Kirby Corp, Schlumberger, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Golar LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WCC, BIDU, SLB, FNV, RGLD,
- Added Positions: KEX, RUSHA, TEN, CTSH, AMLP, GILD, WAB,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, RUSHB,
- Sold Out: GMLP,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronald+muhlenkamp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ronald Muhlenkamp
- Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 317,074 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 94,983 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 225,130 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 71,055 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 166,770 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 130,683 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $309.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 27,033 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 179,410 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 17,368 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $115.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,924 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 164,903 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ronald Muhlenkamp. Also check out:
1. Ronald Muhlenkamp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ronald Muhlenkamp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ronald Muhlenkamp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ronald Muhlenkamp keeps buying