Gardner Russo & Gardner Buys Unilever PLC, Cable One Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Sells Unilever NV, Diageo PLC, Unilever NV

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Gardner Russo & Gardner (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Cable One Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Unilever PLC, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, sells Unilever NV, Diageo PLC, Unilever NV, JC Decaux SA, Pernod Ricard SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Gardner. As of 2020Q4, Gardner Russo & Gardner owns 91 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UL, UNLYF, EVF, BUD, CC, KHC, DVCMY,
- Added Positions: CABO, CMCSA, PM, ASHTF, CABJF, DVDCF, LRLCF, MSFT, VMC, SWZ, HKHHY, OUT, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: MA, NSRGY, PDRDF, BRK.A, HKHHF, CFRHF, MLM, JPM, DEO, BF.A, BRK.B, BUDFF, BF.B, V, WFC, JCDXF, PDRDY, AXP, FMX, MO, AAPL, CFRUY, SWMAF, CVX, RBGPF, KO, CR, LVMHF, DOV, DGEAF, XOM, MKL, FULT, GOOGL, DANOY, WMT, RDS.A, PG, PNC, HEINY, MCD, MKC, MLHR,
- Sold Out: UN, UNLVF,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+russo/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tom Russo
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,330,106 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48%
- Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 10,420,007 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,419 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 432,171 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Heineken Holding NV (HKHHF) - 7,911,557 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 11,155,624 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UNLYF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.357500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,250 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 327,423 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,981 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $23.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 20879.76%. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1980.34. The stock is now traded at around $2057.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 35,246 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 61.98%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $48.33, with an estimated average price of $41.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 542,610 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Carlsberg A/S (CABJF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Carlsberg A/S by 214.55%. The purchase prices were between $127.71 and $162.56, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,006 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: L'Oreal SA (LRLCF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $321.54 and $391.06, with an estimated average price of $357.15. The stock is now traded at around $386.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,711 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Heineken Holding NV (HKHHY)
Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Heineken Holding NV by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42. Sold Out: Unilever NV (UNLVF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.55 and $62.97, with an estimated average price of $60.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tom Russo. Also check out:
1. Tom Russo's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tom Russo's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tom Russo's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tom Russo keeps buying