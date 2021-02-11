Gardner Russo & Gardner Buys Unilever PLC, Cable One Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Sells Unilever NV, Diageo PLC, Unilever NV

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Gardner Russo & Gardner (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Cable One Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Unilever PLC, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, sells Unilever NV, Diageo PLC, Unilever NV, JC Decaux SA, Pernod Ricard SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Gardner. As of 2020Q4, Gardner Russo & Gardner owns 91 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,330,106 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 10,420,007 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,419 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 432,171 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Heineken Holding NV (HKHHF) - 7,911,557 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%