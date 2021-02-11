>
Unity Software Inc (U) President and CEO John S. Riccitiello Sold $29.5 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: U -1.77%

President and CEO of Unity Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Riccitiello (insider trades) sold 229,372 shares of U on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $128.47 a share. The total sale was $29.5 million.

Unity Software Inc has a market cap of $34.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.390000 with and P/S ratio of 34.29.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 229,372 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Lake Group, L.l.c. Silver sold 85,490 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $127.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.
  • SVP & GM Create Solution Dave Rhodes sold 15,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.
  • SVP & Chief Product Officer Brett Bibby sold 11,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.37% since.
  • SVP, Research & Development Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.
  • SVP, CLO & GC & Corp Sec'y Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of U, click here

.

