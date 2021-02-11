The Travelers Inc (TRV) EVP & President, Personal Ins. Michael Frederick Klein Sold $3.4 million of Shares

EVP & President, Personal Ins. of The Travelers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Frederick Klein (insider trades) sold 23,230 shares of TRV on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $146.25 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

The Travelers Companies Inc operates in property and casualty insurance industry. Its operations are divided into three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. The Travelers Companies Inc has a market cap of $36.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $146.340000 with a P/E ratio of 13.96 and P/S ratio of 1.17. The dividend yield of The Travelers Companies Inc stocks is 2.31%. The Travelers Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.10% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Alan D Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of TRV stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $146.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & President, Personal Ins. Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of TRV stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $146.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

Vice Chairman William H Heyman sold 7,000 shares of TRV stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $146.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

