Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar Sold $5.8 million of Shares

EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Devinder Kumar (insider trades) sold 63,044 shares of AMD on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $91.68 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $112.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.660000 with a P/E ratio of 45.42 and P/S ratio of 11.54. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 125,000 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Darla M Smith sold 1,676 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

EVP, Computing & Graphics Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of AMD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $88.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

SVP & GM DESG Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of AMD stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $88.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMD, click here