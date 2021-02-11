Nike Inc (NKE) EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane Sold $2.6 million of Shares

EVP, CAO & General Counsel of Nike Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hilary K Krane (insider trades) sold 18,500 shares of NKE on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $141.61 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Nike Inc designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. It is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. It sells its products through NIKE-owned in-line and factory retail stores and internet websites. Nike Inc has a market cap of $226.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.540000 with a P/E ratio of 82.05 and P/S ratio of 6.04. The dividend yield of Nike Inc stocks is 0.71%. Nike Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Nike Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Nike Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

