>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nike Inc (NKE) EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane Sold $2.6 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: NKE +0.76%

EVP, CAO & General Counsel of Nike Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hilary K Krane (insider trades) sold 18,500 shares of NKE on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $141.61 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Nike Inc designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. It is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. It sells its products through NIKE-owned in-line and factory retail stores and internet websites. Nike Inc has a market cap of $226.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.540000 with a P/E ratio of 82.05 and P/S ratio of 6.04. The dividend yield of Nike Inc stocks is 0.71%. Nike Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Nike Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Nike Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane sold 18,500 shares of NKE stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $141.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NKE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)