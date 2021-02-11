Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sold $560,000 of Shares

CEO of Toll Brothers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas C. Jr. Yearley (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TOL on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $56 a share. The total sale was $560,000.

Toll Brothers Inc is a luxury homebuilder in the United States. The company caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. Toll Brothers Inc has a market cap of $6.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.350000 with a P/E ratio of 16.34 and P/S ratio of 1.05. The dividend yield of Toll Brothers Inc stocks is 0.76%. Toll Brothers Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Toll Brothers Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of TOL stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of TOL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of TOL stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $55.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.

CFO Martin P. Connor sold 7,400 shares of TOL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $54.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.

CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,778 shares of TOL stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $53.57. The price of the stock has increased by 5.19% since.

CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,119 shares of TOL stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $50.8. The price of the stock has increased by 10.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christine Garvey sold 4,935 shares of TOL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $53.96. The price of the stock has increased by 4.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TOL, click here