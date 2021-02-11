Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) President and COO Michael R Haske Sold $6.3 million of Shares

President and COO of Paylocity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R Haske (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PCTY on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $209.35 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Paylocity Holding Corp is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, software solutions for medium-sized organizations. Its services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. Paylocity Holding Corp has a market cap of $11.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.620000 with a P/E ratio of 169.69 and P/S ratio of 19.54.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP of Product and Technology Edward W Gaty sold 10,000 shares of PCTY stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $209.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.71% since.

