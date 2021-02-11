Glaukos Corp (GKOS) CFO, SVP Corporate Development Joseph E Gilliam Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO, SVP Corporate Development of Glaukos Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph E Gilliam (insider trades) sold 13,750 shares of GKOS on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $96.58 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. Glaukos Corp has a market cap of $4.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.300000 with and P/S ratio of 20.61. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Glaukos Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 60,417 shares of GKOS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $88.38. The price of the stock has increased by 7.83% since.

