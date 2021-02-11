Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger Sold $640,000 of Shares

CFO & COO, Lab Operations of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jesse J Geiger (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of MEDP on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $160 a share. The total sale was $640,000.

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.350000 with a P/E ratio of 51.17 and P/S ratio of 7.06.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger sold 4,000 shares of MEDP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & Corp. Secy. Stephen P Ewald sold 10,000 shares of MEDP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $155.48. The price of the stock has increased by 7.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MEDP, click here