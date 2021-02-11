>
Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) President & CEO Emily M. Leproust Sold $13.2 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: TWST -0.84%

President & CEO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emily M. Leproust (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of TWST on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $176.53 a share. The total sale was $13.2 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $8.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $165.405000 with and P/S ratio of 69.83. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of TWST stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $176.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.3% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 25,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $202.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.23% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $184.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of TWST stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $177.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.87% since.
  • Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of TWST stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $159.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.68% since.
  • See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of TWST stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $191.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.64% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of TWST stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $183.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.91% since.
  • See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 1,166 shares of TWST stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $166.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWST, click here

.

