Medallia Inc (MDLA) CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO and EVP of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roxanne Oulman (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of MDLA on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $45.49 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $6.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.250000 with and P/S ratio of 13.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of MDLA stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $46.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.89% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 412,341 shares of MDLA stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $42.48. The price of the stock has increased by 6.52% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 171,561 shares of MDLA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $39.87. The price of the stock has increased by 13.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of MDLA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $45.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of MDLA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $44.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 41,975 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $38.25. The price of the stock has increased by 18.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Borge Hald sold 195,000 shares of MDLA stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $44.89. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 550,000 shares of MDLA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $40.69. The price of the stock has increased by 11.21% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 160,000 shares of MDLA stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $41.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.79% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 216,410 shares of MDLA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $40.46. The price of the stock has increased by 11.84% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 132,695 shares of MDLA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $40.02. The price of the stock has increased by 13.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDLA, click here