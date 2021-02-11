>
Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) President & CEO David W Hult Sold $4.1 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: ABG -1.15%

President & CEO of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David W Hult (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ABG on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $162.29 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc is an US-based automotive retailer. The company owns and operates approximately 90 vehicle franchises. Its franchise brand name includes BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Toyota, Volvo and others. Asbury Automotive Group Inc has a market cap of $3.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $159.130000 with a P/E ratio of 12.11 and P/S ratio of 0.43. Asbury Automotive Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Asbury Automotive Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO David W Hult sold 25,000 shares of ABG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $162.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Controller & CAO William Frederick Stax sold 1,043 shares of ABG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $164.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.
  • Director Juanita T James sold 750 shares of ABG stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $164.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.44% since.

