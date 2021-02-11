Resmed Inc (RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sold $503,425 of Shares

CFO of Resmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Sandercock (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of RMD on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $201.37 a share. The total sale was $503,425.

ResMed Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It develops and distributes medical products for treating and diagnosing respiratory disorders. ResMed Inc has a market cap of $29.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $200.530000 with a P/E ratio of 41.85 and P/S ratio of 9.48. The dividend yield of ResMed Inc stocks is 0.78%. ResMed Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ResMed Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ResMed Inc. .

CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of RMD stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $201.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.42% since.

Chief Administrative Officer David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of RMD stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $204.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

President, Sleep Business James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of RMD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $200.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

President, SaaS Business Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of RMD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $203.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

President and COO ResMed Inc. Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of RMD stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $212.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.79% since.

