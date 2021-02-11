>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Century Communities Inc (CCS) Chairman and Co-CEO Dale Francescon Sold $6 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: CCS +3.27%

Chairman and Co-CEO of Century Communities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale Francescon (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of CCS on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $60.08 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Century Communities Inc is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing & sale of single-family attached & detached homes in metropolitan areas in Colorado, Austin & San Antonio, Texas, Houston, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada & Atlanta, Georgia. Century Communities Inc has a market cap of $2.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.150000 with a P/E ratio of 10.14 and P/S ratio of 0.65. Century Communities Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Century Communities Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO, President Robert J Francescon sold 100,000 shares of CCS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $60.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.
  • Chairman and Co-CEO Dale Francescon sold 100,000 shares of CCS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $60.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CCS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)