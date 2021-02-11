Century Communities Inc (CCS) Chairman and Co-CEO Dale Francescon Sold $6 million of Shares

Chairman and Co-CEO of Century Communities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale Francescon (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of CCS on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $60.08 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Century Communities Inc is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing & sale of single-family attached & detached homes in metropolitan areas in Colorado, Austin & San Antonio, Texas, Houston, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada & Atlanta, Georgia. Century Communities Inc has a market cap of $2.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.150000 with a P/E ratio of 10.14 and P/S ratio of 0.65. Century Communities Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Century Communities Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO, President Robert J Francescon sold 100,000 shares of CCS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $60.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

Chairman and Co-CEO Dale Francescon sold 100,000 shares of CCS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $60.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CCS, click here